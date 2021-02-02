Algiers Named Louisiana Development Ready Community

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Economic Development the agency responsible for boosting business statewide, has recognized the Algiers region of New Orleans as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. The West Bank community becomes the 45th participant in the community development program, now in its 13th year.

The Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program helps participants prepare and become more competitive for new investment and jobs. The program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following its plan for multiple years, participants leverage their assets and address their particular challenges to become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.

“We consider this program a very effective tool for Louisiana communities that are seeking to build a more resilient local economy,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Our rural communities and small municipalities use this program effectively, and it works in urban areas, too. The LDRC Program provides the framework and effective guidance needed to support community marketing and business recruitment or retention efforts. We all know planning and preparation are the keys to success, so it follows that we are pleased to see Algiers committing to success with the LDRC Program.”

The Algiers Economic Development Foundation took a leading local role in the effort to qualify for the LDRC Program. Founded 30 years ago, the foundation works to build a sustainable, business-friendly environment to grow investment and jobs on New Orleans’ West Bank.

“The Algiers Economic Development Foundation is thrilled to celebrate our neighborhood as a Development Ready Community and proud to put Algiers on the map as a community that is prime for investment and job creation,” foundation board President Rachel Shields said. “We look forward to a strong continued partnership with our regional economic development colleagues, elected officials and the Algiers community as we work towards a prosperous future. We welcome you to join us – Algiers is open for business.”

For more information about the LDRC Program, visit the LED website or contact LED Director of Community Competitiveness Stacey Neal at stacey.neal@la.gov or 225.342.4703.