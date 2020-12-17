Algiers Economic Development Foundation Hosts Virtual Meeting

NEW ORLEANS – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation will host a virtual annual meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Warner Thomas, the president and CEO of Ochsner Health, will be the featured speaker. The event is presented by the University of Holy Cross. Attendees will also hear from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about how to build strong and healthy communities together, and ways in which critical healthcare infrastructure and resources contribute to “whole community health.”

Click here to register.