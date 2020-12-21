Algiers Economic Development Foundation Announces New Plan, Board

NEW ORLEANS – The Algiers Economic Development Foundation hosted a virtual annual meeting presented by University of Holy Cross on Thursday, Dec. 17. The event featured remarks from New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and a presentation by Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner L. Thomas. Video from the meeting may be viewed here.

The meeting highlighted many of the AEDF’s activities in 2020, including the hiring of new executive director Kelsey Foster, the development of new data and research tools made available for the public via the recently launched website algierseconomic.com, the development of the Youth Workforce Development Program – in partnership with Rep. Gary Carter, Jr. — that will connect Algiers high school students to business internships, renewed partnerships with Algiers elected officials and nonprofit partners, business and community COVID-19 support.

The meeting also celebrated the creation of the Algiers Economic Development Foundation Strategic Report, a multi-year economic and community development strategy. The report builds on AEDF’s work to create a thriving community and excellent quality of life for all Algerines.

“This year offered us the opportunity to think strategically about the future we want for our organization and our community. The partnerships built through the Strategic Plan process are great steps towards a strong, equitable, and economically vibrant Algiers,” said Foster.

The AEDF 2021 officers and board of directors were installed during the meeting:

Rachel Shields, Greater New Orleans Inc., President

Krista Pouncy-Dyson, Performance First Digital, First Vice President

Freddie King, III, King Law Firm, Second Vice President

Shawanda Poree, Poree’s Embroidery, Treasurer

Tara Miller, Ochsner Health, Secretary

Ron Bordelon, State of Louisiana, Immediate Past Chair

Delisha Boyd, Delisha Boyd Realty

Christe Brewton, LCMC Health*

Jade Colin, Colin Family Organization McDonald’s*

Preston Favorite, Entergy New Orleans

Lisa Foret, Hancock Whitney Bank

Shannon Joseph, Ochsner Health

John Paul Metzler, Ernst & Young*

Ben Morvant, Crescent Towing

Ed Robinson, L&R Security

Robert Royal, Robert Royal Foundation

Greg Ravy, Heroes of New Orleans*

Theo Sanders, Louisiana Asset Management Pool

Windi Smith, Ostendorf Tate Barnett