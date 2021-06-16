Algiers Development District Appoints New Secretary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Algiers Development District, a special taxing district created to promote economic development and improve quality of life within New Orleans’ Algiers community, has announced the appointment of Mark A. Major as Chair of the Board and the selections of Col. Dell Dempsey as Secretary and Anise Courseault as Treasurer.

Major assumes the position as Chair following the election of former State Senator Troy Carter to the United States Congress. Carter had served as ADD Chair since 2016. Major, the Deputy CEO Administration & Finance for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, has also served on the Board since 2016. Prior to his recent appointment, he served as board treasurer.

“I am excited to assume my new role in support of this organization,” said Major. “It is an honor to serve the Algiers community. As a Board, we take great pride in the work we have been entrusted to do. We’ve seen real progress over the years and more recently with the development of the Delgado Advanced Technology Center and the recently announced expansion of New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy. We’re looking forward to sharing more announcements in the coming months.”

About the Algiers Development District:

The Algiers Development District (ADD) is a special taxing district (TIF) created by state legislation in 1992 to promote economic development within the city’s 15th ward. Primary areas of focus for ADD include the development of Federal City, combating blight and vacant property, facilitating road construction and repair, and improving the quality of life for residents of the city’s Algiers community.