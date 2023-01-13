Algiers Chick-fil-A Opens Jan. 14

NEW ORLEANS – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin service on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4130 General De Gaulle Drive in Algiers. It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sarah Triplett is the location’s independent franchised owner/operator.

Chick-fil-A Algiers is the third Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in New Orleans over the past three months. The other two locations are on Poydras Street and Carrollton Avenue. Combined, the three restaurants are responsible for more than 240 full-and part-time jobs.

In honor of the openings, Chick-fil-A Inc. is donating $75,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurants. These funds will be distributed to local food shelters to aid in the fight against hunger in the city.

Triplett will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 125 full- and part-time team members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Born and raised in southeast Louisiana, Triplett lives in the area with her husband Mike and their three children. For the past six years, she has served in various leadership roles at Chick-fil-A Harvey and Chick-fil-A Marrero. Prior to working at Chick-fil-A, she was a teacher for more than 11 years.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Chick-fil-A’s craveable food and remarkable service to the Algiers community,” Triplett said in a press release. “As a local operator, I’m passionate about helping develop my team and inspiring them to achieve their goals both in and outside of the restaurant.”