Discount Supermarket Chain Aldi to Open Slidell Location

Photo courtesy of Aldi

SLIDELL, La. — Discount supermarket chain will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 at its new store at 137 Northshore Boulevard in Slidell. The German family-owned company plans to open 150 new stores this year, approximately 20 of which will be in U.S. states along the Gulf Coast. Overall, Aldi claims more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. The chain was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946.

Aldi is also building a new Gulf Coast region distribution center in Loxley, Ala. Scheduled to open later this year, the center will serve approximately 100 stores throughout the region.

The Slidell store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Grocery delivery and curbside pickup will begin on June 16.

“We’re proud to be opening our first store in the New Orleans area and can’t wait for area shoppers to come discover Aldi for the first time,” said Heather Moore, division vice president for Aldi, in a press release. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items. Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Luzianne Sweet Tea.

Aldi touts its low prices, fresh produce, exclusive products and commitment to sustainability. It says its stores, which usually max out at about 12,000 square feet, are easier to navigate than “oversized” spaces.