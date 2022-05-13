Alden J. McDonald Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW ORLEANS — The Association for Corporate Growth (Louisiana Chapter) presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to Alden J. McDonald Jr. at the 13th Annual ACG Louisiana Awards on Thursday, May 12 at the Roosevelt Hotel.

McDonald is the founding president of Liberty Bank and Trust Company, which has more than $1 billion in assets.

From McDonald’s bio:

“Nationally recognized as a passionate advocate and dynamic catalyst in building wealth for generations of under served urban communities, Alden J. McDonald, Jr. is celebrating the golden anniversary of the bank he leads. Liberty Bank, at 50 years, is the No. 1 African American-owned financial institution in the United States.

“McDonald has devoted his 50-year leadership of Liberty to addressing systemic issues that have hampered the development of urban communities. Liberty has pioneered innovative affordable housing financing with the recognition that home ownership is the first step in building generational wealth. Liberty also nurtured Black economic development in New Orleans funding many start-up businesses and providing leadership in advocacy for economic inclusion locally and nationally.”