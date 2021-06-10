Alaska Airlines Adding Nonstops Between New Orleans and Portland, Ore.

Photo courtesy of Alaska Airlines (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS – Starting Dec. 16, Alaska Airlines will offer nonstop flights between New Orleans and Portland, Oregon. There will be three flights each week leaving Armstrong International Airport at 8 a.m. and arriving at Portland International at 11:10 a.m. The flights from Portland to New Orleans will depart at noon and arrive at 6:30 p.m. (All flight times are local.)

“Since March, our bookings for leisure travel have exceeded what they were before the pandemic,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines, in a release. “For many of our guests, there’s an increased confidence that comes after being vaccinated. They were cooped up for well over a year – now they’re ready to relax, enjoy and explore. With these new routes, we can whisk them away to destinations that have a warm sparkle in the wintertime.”

Tickets for all flights are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

Alaska said it remains committed to “next level care“ for its guests and employees. The airline continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.