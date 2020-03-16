Alabama Company Acquires N.O. Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Sanders Trust, a healthcare real estate investment company, announced the recent acquisition of a $29 million inpatient rehabilitation hospital in New Orleans. Built in 2016, the 60-bed hospital was operated by Cobalt Rehabilitation until late 2019 when Curahealth of Dallas, Texas completed the acquisition of all Cobalt operations. The Sanders Trust bought the real estate, and the 65,345 square foot facility will continue to be operated by Curahealth/Cobalt on a long-term lease.

The Sanders Trust is working with Curahealth/Cobalt to help develop new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in target markets across the country. The hospital provides care for stroke, trauma, hip fracture, brain injuries, concussions, orthopedic, Parkinson’s disease as well as many other inpatient diagnoses.

“The Sanders Trust is proud to add the Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital of New Orleans to our portfolio of healthcare assets,” said Rance M. Sanders, the company’s president and CEO. “This property marks our presence in our 29th state. We are thrilled with this accomplishment and the company’s continued progress, and our collaborative efforts across the country.”





