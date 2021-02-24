Al Copeland Jr., Vitality Living to Break Ground on Copeland Tower Living

METAIRIE – CEO and Chairman of Al Copeland Investments Al Copeland Jr. and Vitality Living CEO Chris Guay will provide a preview of what’s ahead for the conversion of Copeland Tower Suites into Copeland Tower Living at a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 at 2601 Severn Ave.

The public is invited to register in advance to participate virtually.

Construction will soon transform the Metairie hotel into an active adult living community with hotel-like services and amenities. The 16-story tower will be converted into 95 one-bedroom apartment suites (750 square feet), and its nine meeting spaces will become common areas.

Reservations are now being accepted for active adult living, with a target opening late summer/early fall of 2021.

Residents will be able to “live vibrantly, never having to clean or handle home maintenance projects again, and enjoy favorite shops, outdoor spaces and more, all within walking distance of the heart of Metairie.”