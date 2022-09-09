Al Copeland Foundation Raises Funds to Fight Childhood Cancer

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Al Copeland Foundation kicked off Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month with its SuperDucks Campaign event on Sept. 1 at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. During September, the foundation is raising money for the pediatric cancer clinical trial programs and cancer patient family assistance at Children’s Hospital.

The foundation has partnered with Bergeron Automotive, Copeland’s of New Orleans, Searchers 4WD and Diamonds Direct to accept donations throughout the month. The money raised will help pay for transportation costs, meals, wigs, chemotherapy chairs and more. In addition, a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 will be auctioned off on Oct. 8 at Vicari Auction in Biloxi, Miss. All proceeds above sticker price will benefit the cancer program at Children’s Hospital. The jeep will be available for viewing at Bergeron Automotive throughout the month.

There are several ways to support the Al Copeland Foundation fundraising efforts: donate any dollar amount to the SuperDucks campaign, purchase raffle tickets for a chance at prizes such as a diamond tennis bracelet from Diamonds Direct, attend the “Jeep. Meet. End Cancer” event on Sept. 10 at Copeland Tower Living, or bid on the Super Ducks 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392.