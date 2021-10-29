Al Copeland Foundation Kicks Off Annual #ididitfortheturkey Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS — The Al Copeland Foundation kicks off its annual November fundraiser #IDidItForTheTurkey online and at Parkway Bakery & Tavern. The Mid-city restaurant has partnered with ACF to offer its coveted Thanksgiving poboy every Wednesday during November with proceeds supporting the nonprofit organization’s mission to save lives and end cancer.

“We are honored to once again partner with the Al Copeland Foundation for our annual #Ididitfortheturkey fundraiser and join forces with a fellow local restaurant family,” said Parkway Bakery & Tavern General Manager and Head Chef Justin Kennedy. “Supporting each other is what we do best here in New Orleans, and we invite everyone to come in and enjoy this special time of year with a poorboy for an important cause. Come give back and help others fight back, this is all about saving lives and ending cancer right here in Louisiana.”

The 11-inch Thanksgiving poorboy is available while supplies last each Wednesday. A special $100 “Skip the Line” ticket includes the poorboy, an order of sweet potato fries, a Parkway drink cup, and a Faubourg seasonal beer. The “Skip the Line” tickets can be purchased online at www.alcopelandfoundation.org or in person on Wednesday’s (in November) at Parkway Bakery and Tavern at the Al Copeland Foundation tent. Patrons can only skip the line from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Doors at Parkway Bakery & Tavern open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The Al Copeland Foundation supports new local cancer research, education and patient programs at the Copeland-LSU Health Science Center Partnership in Viruses, Cancer and Immunotherapy. Parkway Bakery and Tavern, located at 538 Hagan Avenue, has been serving legendary poorboy sandwiches for over 100 years. It has been a family owned and operated business since 1911, and owner Jay Nix has continued that tradition since the day he purchased Parkway from the original family in 1995.