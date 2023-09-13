Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Rare Ford Mustang for Charity

BILOXI, Miss. – The Al Copeland Foundation, in partnership with the Seauxing Seeds Foundation, will auction off an ultra-rare 2007 Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang to raise funds for cancer clinical trial programs and the patient assistance fund at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans.

The auction will take place during the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction, scheduled for Oct. 4-7 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The auction time is 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

“Together, we can empower hope, inspire change, and transform the lives of countless families affected by cancer,” said Al Copeland Jr., whose famous restaurateur father died of a rare form of cancer. “Join us on this extraordinary journey, where every act of kindness and support makes an indelible difference. Let us create a legacy of love, healing, and triumph that will resonate for generations to come.”

The Mustang is one of only 500 Parnelli Jones Edition cars and features a Saleen-tuned 5.0-Liter V8 engine, five-speed manual transmission, 8.8-inch rear differential with 3.73:1 gearing, black and orange leather upholstery, 18-inch American muscle wheels and CorteX suspension components.

Another 600 convertibles, muscle cars and other rare automobiles will also be sold to the highest bidders.

Founded in 2009, the Al Copeland Foundation embarked on a mission to find a cure for Merkel Call Carcinoma, the disease that claimed the life of the elder Copeland, founder of Popeyes Chicken.

In 2019 Al Copeland Jr. and Pete Vicari were introduced through a mutual friend and business partner in the auction world. Pete and Al bonded over their passion for automobiles and a commitment to find a cure for cancer. Pete Vicari himself is a cancer survivor. These shared experiences sparked a partnership with a mission to help other families battling cancer have access to revolutionary treatment protocols and help lessen the financial burden that comes from these treatments.

Just last year, the Al Copeland Foundation launched the SuperDucks campaign. Culminating at Cruisin’ the Coast’s Vicari Auction in Biloxi, this campaign featured the auctioning of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392, along with other exquisite collectibles, raising $168,000. The entire amount was dedicated to the creation of the Al Copeland Foundation Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. This fund was designed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by families of children diagnosed with cancer, with a special focus on those enrolled in cancer clinical trials. The fund offers support through co-pay assistance, transportation aid, lodging for treatments, meals, groceries and other essentials, providing a glimmer of relief amidst their challenging journeys.

This partnership has continued to join forces, raising funds for other revolutionary healthcare programs. Notably, the Al Copeland Foundation LSU Health Sciences Center – Virtual Research Nurse Program which was recently recognized by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during her visit to New Orleans. This pilot program utilizes the power of telehealth medicine to deliver cancer treatments and care to patients.