Al Copeland Foundation and LSU Health New Orleans Expand Partnership

NEW ORLEANS – The Al Copeland Foundation has announced a donation of $400,000 to LSU Health Foundation New Orleans and a commitment of $2 million over the next 10 years to support the Al Copeland Foundation and LSU Health New Orleans Cancer Partnership Network. The network, a cancer program for patients in Louisiana and the Gulf region, expands the partnership that began more than a decade ago.

The Al Copeland Foundation and LSU Health New Orleans Cancer Partnership Network will support cancer research programs and help bring clinical trials to a broad range of cancer patients. It will also develop a patient screening, prevention, and outreach initiative.

“Our partnership with LSU Health New Orleans led us to find the treatment for the cancer that took my father’s life,” said Copeland. “Fighting for his life led us down a path of searching for a lifesaving treatment around the world. With the new partnership expansion, the ultimate goal is for everyone to access to innovative cancer treatments that can save their lives right here at home.”

“Building the new Cancer Network, with the support of the Al Copeland Foundation, is an important step in offering patients a more active role in their health care outcomes and contributing to a healthier future generation,” said Dr. Steve Nelson, LSU Health New Orleans interim chancellor. “Being able to provide this access right here in Louisiana is a huge step for the advancement in cancer care for our residents.”