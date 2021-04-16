Air Service Between Baton Rouge and Gulf Coast to Debut in June

BATON ROUGE – Southeast Beach Express, a direct air service connecting Baton Rouge with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, begins flights on June 3. Flights will be operated daily Thursday through Sunday on 30-seat executive jets.

Southeast Beach Express features executive terminal departures and arrivals, “hassle-free” security screening and no-cost luggage. Flights to the beach will depart from Signature Flight Support at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, with all fares priced at $490 round-trip, inclusive of all taxes and fees. Total flight time is just under one hour.

“We developed Southeast Beach Express to meet the demand for quicker and more convenient access to Gulf Coast beaches, specifically Gulf Shores and Orange Beach,” says Jay Taffet, founder of Southeast Beach Express. “Travel time with us is a fraction of the time spent in the car during the peak summer season, especially with the traffic congestion on I-10 and the beach access roads that can turn a manageable trip into a day in the car.”

Southeast Beach Express is operated by Ultimate Jetcharters, an FAA-approved public charter operator that has been operating its own direct, scheduled routes for more than a decade.

“Visitors from the Baton Rouge area will experience all the public charter amenities we offer that will make their travel to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach stress-free,” says John Gordon, founder and president of Ultimate Jetcharters. “Those amenities include fast hassle- free booking, up-close free parking, no baggage fees and, best of all, arriving 15 minutes before boarding. They will be talking about their flight experience to Gulf Shores more than the vacation itself.”

Southeast Beach Express provides direct air service from Atlanta, Nashville and Baton Rouge into Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The air service operates from executive terminals and features airline-style travel booking and passenger support. All flights are operated by Ultimate Jetcharters, a safety-accredited, FAA-approved scheduled public charter operator, and passenger security screening complies with TSA requirements.

Southeast Beach Express flights are public charters sold and operated by Ultimate Jetcharters LLC as direct air carrier.

Southeast Beach Express is an air service developed by Gracen Jules, a venture development firm with a specialty focus on aviation projects and aircraft transactions.

