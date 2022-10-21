AICPA Honors P&N’s Bill Balhoff with Gold Medal of Distinction

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Postlethwaite & Netterville (P&N) announced William “Bill” Balhoff, CPA, CFF, CGMA, is the recipient of the 2022 Gold Medal Award of Distinction, the highest honor granted by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

Since 1944, the Gold Medal of Distinction has been bestowed upon CPAs whose influence on the accounting profession has been especially notable.

“Bill has been a driving force of positive change in our community, our firm, and our profession. This honor exemplifies the tremendous impact he has had,” said Dan Gardiner, P&N CEO and managing director.

As the former managing director and CEO of P&N, Balhoff helped P&N grow into the largest Louisiana-based accounting firm. Both Accounting Today and CPA Magazine named him among the “Top 100 Most Influential People” in the accounting profession. The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA) recognized Balhoff earlier this year with the LCPA Life Member Award.

Balhoff’s professional involvement includes serving as the AICPA board of directors chair and an AICPA Council member. He serves as a Board Member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and served as a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council. He is a former member of the Private Companies Practice Section Peer Review Committee and former chairman of the Executive Committee.

Read the AICPA announcement here.