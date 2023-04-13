Affordable Housing Finance Magazine Honors Kathy Laborde

NEW ORLEANS — Affordable Housing Finance Magazine recently named Kathy Laborde, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, one of “10 Inspiring Women in Affordable Housing.”

GCHP is a nonprofit real estate development company based in New Orleans that focuses on the production of affordable and mixed-income communities and the development of complementary community assets. Since its founding in 2006, under the leadership of Laborde, GCHP has created or preserved more than 4,100 residential units and over 680,000 square feet of community/commercial space in 22 communities across four Gulf Coast states.

Throughout her career, Laborde has developed more than 7,000 affordable and market-rate homes and commercial and community facilities directly and in partnership with local nonprofits, city and state government, and the private sector. Before joining Gulf Coast Housing Partnership in 2006, Ms. Laborde operated Kaliope LLC, a real estate development and consulting company. Laborde also serves on the board of the Housing Partnership Network, a collaborative of the nation’s leading affordable housing and community development organizations.