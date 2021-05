Aetna Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Aetna, a CVS Health company, is hosting free walk-in vaccine clinics to the public Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23 at Philippi Evangelistic Church of God in Christ, 6325 N. Claiborne Ave. The event is open to all Aetna members, their families, and the public. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be administered.

Vist the Aetna website to schedule an appointment.