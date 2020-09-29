Advocacy Group Says October is Great Time to Quit Smoking

NEW ORLEANS – Each October, the American Lung Association and several health advocacy organizations across the U.S. remind the public about the importance of protecting their lungs against general neglect, bronchitis, mold, air pollution and smoking.

The Smoking Cessation Trust is encouraging Louisiana smokers to take this opportunity to “love your lungs” by quitting cigarettes and encouraging friends and family members to quit, as well.

Evidence has shown that smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19, as they may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness.

“If infected by COVID-19, smokers can significantly spread the virus in the community,” said Juan J. Gershanik, MD, president, Orleans Parish Medical Society and medical director of West Jefferson Medical Center’s NICU. “That is why, in addition to wearing a face mask, which decreases the chances of the spread, smokers are strongly encouraged to quit.”

Lung disease affects an astounding number of Americans. More than 35 million Americans live with a chronic lung disease like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis – and smoking does not help.

“We know it’s hard to quit cigarettes,” said Mike Rogers, CEO of the Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services. “That’s why we’re taking the opportunity of Healthy Lung Month, and related observances such as the upcoming Great American Smokeout on Thursday, Nov. 19, to remind people of the damaging effects of smoking and to encourage them to protect their lungs from nicotine and other carcinogens and general pollutants. We want everyone, especially as we continue to battle COVID-19, to try their best to quit and to lead healthier lives.”

Here are a few tips from the American Lung Association to help keep your lungs healthy:

Don’t Smoke

Cigarette smoking is the major cause of lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Cigarette smoke can narrow the air passages and make breathing more difficult. It causes chronic inflammation, or swelling in the lung, which can lead to chronic bronchitis. Over time cigarette smoke destroys lung tissue and may trigger changes that grow into cancer. If you smoke, it’s never too late to benefit from quitting. The American Lung Association can help whenever you are ready.

Prevent Infection

A cold or other respiratory infection can sometimes become profoundly serious. There are several things you can do to protect yourself:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Alcohol-based cleaners are a good substitute if you cannot wash.

Avoids crowds during the cold and flu season.

Good oral hygiene can protect you from the germs in your mouth leading to infections. Brush your teeth at least twice daily and see your dentist at least every six months.

Get vaccinated every year against influenza. Talk to your healthcare provider to find out if the pneumonia vaccine is right for you.

If you get sick, keep it to yourself! Protect the people around you, including your loved ones, by keeping your distance. Stay home from work or school until you are feeling better.

Minimize Exposure to Outdoor Air Pollution

The air quality outside can vary from day to day and sometimes is unhealthy to breathe. Knowing how outdoor air pollution affects your health and useful strategies to minimize prolonged exposure can help keep you and your family well. Climate change and natural disasters can also directly impact lung health.

Get Regular Healthcare

Regular check-ups help prevent diseases, even when you are feeling well. This is especially true for lung disease, which sometimes goes undetected until it is serious. During a check-up, your healthcare provider will listen to your breathing and listen to your concerns. If you need health insurance, learn more about your options.

Exercise

Whether you are young or old, slender, or large, able-bodied, or living with a chronic illness or disability, being physically active can help keep your lungs healthy. Learn more about how exercise can strengthen your lungs.

“We are committed to helping Louisiana smokers quit with the help of the Trust’s free products and services, and hope that many will decide that October’s ‘Healthy Lung Month’ will be an ideal time to begin their journey to quitting. With two years left to this free cessation program, we also encourage our members, and all smokers across Louisiana, to quit nicotine in all its many forms,” said Rogers.

To date, the Trust has registered more than 111,000 eligible Louisiana citizens who are on the path to quitting their nicotine addiction and loving their lungs.

For more information, for tips to apply for the free products and services provided by the Louisiana Smoking Cessation Trust, or to find a cessation provider, visit: www.smokefreela.org, call 504-529-5665 or toll-free at 855-259-6346.