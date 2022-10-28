NEW ORLEANS — Advantage Capital welcomes Erik Slavin as an incoming associate for the fundraising and legislative team. Slavin will support the execution of capital raises and advocacy efforts surrounding tax credit legislation.

Slavin brings over five years of experience in legal aid, client representation, contract formulation and strategic counsel. For the past three years, he has been at Vinson & Elkins LLP, where he represented energy and energy-adjacent clients with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and projects. Slavin also has prior associate experience with Martzell, Bickford & Centola, and he worked on the Tulane University Domestic Violence Clinic as a student attorney. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in economics and psychology, a Masters of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from Tulane University.