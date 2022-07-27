Advantage Capital Hires Pete Byford as Senior Vice President

NEW ORLEANS and St. LOUIS — Advantage Capital announced the continued expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Pete Byford as senior vice president. Byford will join Stephanie Hiatt in leading the growth of Advantage Capital’s Partner Services line of business, which provides consulting services to clients seeking to participate in New Market Tax Credits programs designed to drive investment in underserved areas.

“We are thrilled to add such an accomplished leader with extensive tax equity finance experience to a talented team,” said Jonathan Goldstein, managing director, Advantage Capital. “Over the last 30 years, we have pioneered impact investing and partnered with the public sector to bring investment capital where it otherwise would not go. Pete will help move that mission forward.”

Byford is a veteran attorney and former equity finance consultant. Over the past eight years, he has been involved in NMTC transactions delivering more than $1.1 billion in total investment to underserved areas.

In a previous role as executive vice president and general counsel at S.B. Phillips Co., Byford served as legal counsel, oversaw financial departments, and worked closely with top executives to define business strategies while providing legal advice on specific issues. For more than 13 years, he led his own law firm, Byford Law LLC.

Byford holds a BA from the Citadel along with a JD from the University of South Carolina and a LLM from University of Denver.