Advanced Aero Services Announces Facility in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT — Gov. John Bel Edwards, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Advanced Aero Services President Mike Anderson announced AAS will launch an aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the Shreveport Regional Airport. The MRO facility will serve commercial airline customers at an existing hangar on the airport property.

By 2021, AAS plans to create 60 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $49,600, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project’s initial phase will result in 77 new indirect jobs, for a total of 137 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. Future phases include plans to build a narrow-body MRO hangar that would boost employment substantially.

“Aerospace represents one of Louisiana’s key industries today, and an important sector for growing Louisiana’s economy in the future,” Gov. Edwards said. “In Shreveport, we have substantial assets that include the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program and its assistance to AAS in finance and capacity building, and Southern University at Shreveport’s Airframe and Powerplant Maintenance Program to provide workforce talent. Here at the intersection of one of Louisiana’s greatest aerospace assets – Barksdale Air Force Base – and our emerging I-20 Cyber Corridor, we welcome AAS and its vision to create a center of excellence in aviation service.”

After establishing operations over the next two years, AAS plans to secure financing for a narrow-body MRO hangar that will open the path to further growth. With that facility in place and business objectives met, AAS would grow to as many as 500 jobs by 2024 and 1,000 jobs later in the decade. At 1,000 jobs, the Advanced Aero Services operations would support an additional 1,280 new indirect jobs, for a total of 2,280 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana.

“We look forward to building out the aviation services offered at Shreveport Regional and making this region our base of operations,” Anderson said. “Advanced Aero Services’ mission is to provide a strong foundation of safe, high-quality MRO services through solid process, innovation and motivated employees.”





