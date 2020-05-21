Adult Site Goes Viral With Offer to Buy Superdome Naming Rights

NEW ORLEANS – Adult webcam site Stripchat got a lot of coverage when it announced a bid of up to $15 million for the naming rights to the Superdome. The company said it wants to rebrand the home of the Saints the “Stripchat Superdome.”

The proposal has earned mentions from Bleacher Report, Forbes, New York Daily News and countless local radio and TV stations. And now BizNewOrleans.com. Props to the marketing person who had the right idea at the right time to capture some earned media. We’ll deduct points for Stripchat describing New Orleans food as “Rich Cajun cuisine.”

From Stripchat’s communications department:

“In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States. It’s always been synonymous with nightlife and entertainment. It comes alive at night, with people wandering the neon-hued promenade of one the most famous nightlife strips in the world – Bourbon Street. Aside from being known for its rich Cajun cuisine, array of alcoholic drinks (The Sazerac, brandy milk punch, Pimms Cup, Vieux Carre, the French 75, the Hurricane, and of course, the Hand Grenade) and beads, New Orleans is synonymous with football. More specifically, the New Orleans Saints.

“I’d like to think that we here at Stripchat embody some of New Orleans’ character and flair. As one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites that averages over 60 million visitors per month, we know a thing or two about having a good time. We have been looking into penetrating the sports world and think this is a wonderful opportunity to do so by announcing a bid of up to $15,000,000 for the naming rights to the Superdome. We’d like to name it the “Stripchat Superdome” and for it to be home to the future Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.”





