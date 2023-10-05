ADS and DCHC Promote Elise Bordson-Bozzo to Chief Financial Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Ascension DePaul Foundation and DePaul Community Health Centers have named Elise Bordson-Bozzo chief financial officer.

Bordson-Bozzo, who previously served at both entities as controller, will now lead efforts in tracking cash flow, analyzing finances and overseeing all aspects of financial growth.

“Elise’s growth within the agency is a testament to her work ethic and commitment to our important work,” said Dr. Michael Griffin, president and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers. “We’re looking forward to seeing her succeed in this executive position and we’re grateful for her guidance as we continue to put ourselves in the best position to continue serving the community.”

Bordson-Bozzo has also worked in a previous role as a controller at Magnolia Community Services, an organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities, provides vocational training and offers a residential program.