Additional Lenders Added to JEDCO’s ‘Meet the Lenders’ Event

Getty Images

AVONDALE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration, have added new lenders to the April 12 Meet the Lenders lineup.

This lender match-making event will connect small businesses and entrepreneurs with financial backers. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet directly with 15 banks, microlenders, alternative lenders and resource partners to bring their business (or great business idea) to the next level.

The free event will include a panel discussion and opportunity to meet with local lenders one on one.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway in Avondale.