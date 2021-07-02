Adams and Reese to Participate in Diversity Lab Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of the firm’s 2021 commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, Adams and Reese LLP announced Thursday that it is participating in the Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Process. Adams and Reese is among more than 160 large law firms in the United States and Canada participating, with the goal of boosting the representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in law firm leadership.

Participating in the Mansfield Rule initiative is a commitment by the Firm that we will consider an intentionally broad pool of candidates for leadership and high visibility positions within the Firm. This includes when we are selecting leaders for positions within the Firm, hiring lateral attorneys, and forming teams for client pitches. The Mansfield Rule initiative also includes a commitment by the Firm to be transparent in our internal governance, particularly with our selection guidelines and job descriptions for existing management roles and committees. Now in its fifth year, the Mansfield Rule has become the standard by which law firms track and measure internally that they have affirmatively considered a certain percentage of women lawyers, lawyers from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, and LGBTQ+ lawyers for top leadership roles, senior-level lateral hiring, promotions into the equity partnership, and participation in client pitch meetings. If we meet certain measurable objectives over the next twelve months, we will earn the distinction of being Mansfield Certified, which we believe will help make us stronger as a Firm and better positioned to meet our clients’ needs in the coming years.

Adams and Reese is committed to fostering and maintaining an inclusive culture and environment where all persons embrace and utilize one another’s diverse backgrounds and skillsets. The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected at every firm level, including the Executive Committee and Practice Group Leadership. Adams and Reese’s diversity initiative is not a program it measures in numbers alone; it’s an investment in its people, and it’s designed to help diverse individuals truly succeed at the firm. Adams and Reese formed its Diversity Committee in the 1980s. Since then, the firm has continuously evaluated what it’s doing to ensure its efforts align with what clients want and need, the firm’s strategic plan, and our “people first” philosophy.

In collaboration with the Adams and Reese Diversity Committee, the firm has created a year-long calendar of programs and messaging to promote the firm’s priority on diversity. To enhance the professional opportunities afforded to law students who are members of underrepresented groups, the firm has established the Adams and Reese Minority Fellowship Program to support law students as they embark on their legal careers. In addition, Adams and Reese is proud to host, sponsor, partner, and participate in numerous diversity initiatives throughout the year, including the ABA Minority Counsel Program, the Bayou Classic, the Endowed Professorships and Scholarships at Historically Black Universities, the GE Midwestern Diversity Conference, the National Black Law Student Association Convention, and many more.

Adams and Reese is dedicated to taking actionable steps to foster diversity and inclusion within our firm and the legal profession as a whole, and the firm’s participation in the Mansfield Rule certification process is a reflection of our commitment.