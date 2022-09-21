Adams and Reese Launches HBCU Practice

NEW ORLEANS — Expanding upon its existing education practice and representation of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Minority Serving Institutes (MSI), Adams and Reese has launched an HBCU/MSI practice, providing support specifically tailored to institutions educating minority populations.

“As an integral part of our society, HBCUs provide life-changing opportunities for young people while simultaneously anchoring neighborhoods and communities of our minority populations. These institutions are at the forefront of research and innovation and harness the talents and abilities of scholars, entrepreneurs, and leaders both nationally and globally,” said Roy Hadley, who leads the Adams and Reese HBCU/MSI practice team, in a press release. “Our HBCU/MSI team was established to continue to support the missions of these institutions and help ensure the tremendous spirit and energy coming from these universities for generations to come.”

For more than 40 years, Adams and Reese has advised more than 100 of the nation’s schools, colleges and universities about a range of legal issues that includes federal funding, grant acquisition, grant administration, student housing, campus construction projects, Title IX services, cybersecurity, data privacy and IP acquisition. The HBCU team has experience handling discrimination and retaliation-related issues for educational institutions, as well as advising and training on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Adams and Reese’s HBCU-focused attorneys, many of whom are graduates of HBCUs, hold leadership positions in national, state and local organizations in the education field and frequently speak on issues of school administration and education law to audiences throughout the United States.

The HBCU team leverages the firm’s government relations practice to assist clients with governmental programs and funding, including COVID relief funds, to help bolster HBCUs and MSIs, their infrastructure, capital needs and programming.

“While we have a newly dedicated team, we have worked with HBCUs and other higher educational institutions for decades. We are excited to bring this team’s diverse skillset to the table and reinforce our support of HBCUs,” said B. Jeffrey Brooks, co-leader of the HBCU/MSI practice team and the Adams and Reese Executive Committee Chair.

“HBCUs continue to be the cornerstone for many communities across our firm’s footprint, and we look forward to being of service to them. We are further committed to assisting these institutions to continue to build the foundation of generational education.”

