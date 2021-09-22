Adams and Reese Adds Three Partners to New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS — Adams and Reese LLP has announced that Ricardo “Richard” Aguilar has joined the firm’s financial services practice as a partner in the New Orleans office. He brings experience in commercial and business matters while advising clients on financial issues. He is joined by Adam McNeil and Mark Chaney III, also partners. Formerly with McGlinchey Stafford, the trio leverages experience advising clients across multiple industries and states.

“Richard, Adam, and Mark bring tremendous national, regional and local experience, having served significant clients across a broad range of industries and sectors. We are honored to welcome them to our firm,” said Gif Thornton, managing partner of Adams and Reese. “With a mix of legal talent and pragmatic business sense, these are three of the most effective and respected lawyers in the southeast. We know they will make an immediate impact across our regional footprint, continuing their extensive records of success ensuring favorable outcomes for clients.”

Aguilar bolsters Adams and Reese’s financial services, construction, real estate, and business practices. He has experience advising clients on issues that include creditors’ rights, lender liability issues and cases, construction contracts and related disputes, estate and trust disputes, real estate contract and lease matters, and contractual and unfair trade practices claims.

An experienced litigator and transactional lawyer, McNeil’s practice focuses on logistics, construction, banking, real estate, and transportation. Having litigated complex commercial matters in federal courts, state courts, and before arbitration panels, he affords clients extensive knowledge and understanding of business litigation, business torts, breach of lease, and remedies and defenses under Louisiana and Texas law.

Chaney has experience in commercial and consumer lending, corporate governance, oil and gas exploration, production and pipeline operations, and shipyard and vessel construction. He understands out-of-court workout negotiation and documentation for banks and commercial lenders, state and federal court litigation, and bankruptcy.

For more information, visit www.adamsandreese.com.