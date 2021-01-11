ACG Speaker Series: ‘Importance of Communications at a Turning Point’
NEW ORLEANS – The ACG Louisiana Virtual Speaker Series presents Amy Boyle Collins of Gambel Communications at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Collins will lead a presentation titled “The Importance of Communications at a Turning Point.”
Collins is an accomplished communications expert with deep roots in the Gulf South region. As chief executive officer of Gambel Communications, she provides integrated marketing and public relations consulting to clients across a myriad of industries.
