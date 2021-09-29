ACG Louisiana’s Awards Dinner Postponed Until 2022

NEW ORLEANS – From the Association of Corporate Growth Louisiana:

Due to Hurricane Ida recovery efforts and the ongoing pandemic, we have again decided to postpone our Awards Dinner. This was another very difficult decision. However, as always, the health and safety of all who would be attending our Awards Dinner is of the utmost importance. We appreciate your continued patience. Rest assured, ACG Louisiana will host an event on the levels of recognition and celebration our award winners and members deserve.

We have, therefore, rescheduled our Awards Dinner with the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans for Thursday, May 12, 2022. So, while the bad news is that our Awards Dinner is being postponed until 2022, the good news is that with this additional lead time, we are planning and working toward what should be one of our most special and memorable Awards Dinners to date.

In addition, should you have any questions or need any additional information on purchasing a table or tickets to the event, please contact our event planner, Christie Andras-Royster, at (504) 722-8960 or acglouisiana@acg.org. We remain very pleased to honor the award winner’s achievements at our Thirteenth Annual ACG Louisiana Awards.