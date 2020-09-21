NEW ORLEANS – The ACG Louisiana Virtual Speaker Series Presents Stephen J. Watson at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Watson is president and CEO of the National WWII Museum, where he has played an increasing role in strategic decisions and daily operations for the past 17 years. In his various roles, Watson has overseen all key areas of the institution, including operations, membership, educational programming, collections, fundraising, marketing, and exhibit development. As the Museum’s $400 million capital expansion enters its final phases, Watson’s innovation and leadership have propelled a comprehensive strategy to expand the Museum’s education programs and outreach.

