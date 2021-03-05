ACG Louisiana Virtual Series to Feature Loyola President

Photo courtesy of Louisiana University New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Loyola University New Orleans president Tania Tetlow will be the guest speaker at the ACG Louisiana Virtual Speaker Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

Tetlow is the 17th university president of Loyola. She is the first woman and the first layperson to lead Loyola since the Society of Jesus founded the university in 1912. Tetlow is also the fourth woman president, as well as the youngest woman president, to lead one of the 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S. that comprise the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU).Click here to register.