NEW ORLEANS – Tara C. Hernandez, commissioner of the Port of New Orleans, will speak from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7 as part of the ACG Louisiana Virtual Speaker Series. Hernandez is also president of the New Orleans-based JCH Properties, a boutique urban real estate development firm that specializes in the conversion of underused real estate into residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

Click here to register.