ACG Louisiana Hosts Webinar: ‘How to Thrive in Uncertain Times’

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth will host a seminar titled “Powerful Practices to Thrive Professionally in Uncertain Times” at noon on Tuesday, June 30 on Zoom.

From the press release: “As jobs continue to evolve, this workshop will provide powerful skills to adapt. With a healthy mix of conversation, networking, and content, our host Lelia Gowland will offer tangible strategies that clients say ‘instill courage and optimism.’ You’ll develop three powerful practices to adapt to the changing environment, increase productivity, and stay optimistic.”

Click here to register.





