ACG Louisiana Hosts Webinar About Economic Recovery

NEW ORLEANS – The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Louisiana and law firm Kean Miller present a webinar titled “What You Need to Know About Louisiana’s Economic Recovery Plans” at noon on Thursday, July 23.

The speakers will be Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, and Stephen Hanemann, chair of the World Trade Center New Orleans and partner at Kean Miller LLP.

Each speaker will present a synopsis of Louisiana’s updated economic development plans in light of the COVID pandemic. The program will also highlight some of the key pieces of related legislation from the current session.

Pierson and Hanemann will encourage businesses to take advantage of some of the programs and concepts that have recently been introduced at the state level.

Click here to register.





Comments

comments