Jones Walker and Tulane Present Training Event for Future Deal Makers

NEW ORLEANS – Jones Walker and Tulane present ACG Louisiana University, a one-day private equity education event, on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans.

The event’s goal is to equip the next generation of dealmakers with the applicable transactional skills and relationships that will drive middle-market growth and personal development. Senior professionals from various areas of the dealmaking community will share their experience and perspective to teach attendees how deals in today’s market are successfully closed and subsequently exited generating a profit for their investors. The focus will be on introducing attendees to the various players in the private equity community and learning the methods dealmakers use to find, close and manage investments.

Register at acg.org/louisiana.





