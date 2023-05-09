ACG Louisiana Announces Award Winners

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS —The Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth has announced award winners for the 14th annual ACG Louisiana Awards, which recognize growth companies, successful professionals and noteworthy transactions throughout the state. The winners will be honored at an awards dinner on Wednesday, May 10 at the Roosevelt Hotel New Orleans. The reception will begin at 6 p.m. with a seated dinner at 7 p.m.

The categories and award winners are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement: P.K. Scheerle

Scheerle, a registered nurse, is the former CEO and chairman of the board of Gifted Nurses/Gifted Healthcare, a healthcare staffing company. Under her leadership, the venture grew to $400 million in gross revenue in 2021. Gifted Healthcare provides critical care nurse staffing, disease management, vendor management systems, local nurse staffing, school nurse staffing, travel staffing, case management, nurse navigators, and infusion services. P.K.’s leadership career began in 1982 when she founded American Nursing Services. Under her direction, the company grew from five employees to over 2,500 employees with locations in nine states providing clinical staffing, disease management, vendor management systems, home care, and therapists.

Emerging Corporate Growth Company: Prokeep

Prokeep provides customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce, increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automations. Prokeep’s software is used by distributors across North America, and has enabled over 11 million conversations and over $6 billion in revenue since inception.

Prokeep was created by co-founders Jack Carrere, McKay Johnson, and Mark Kanof. Since its launch in 2016, Prokeep has welcomed over 1,000 customers, added over 90 Prokeepers to the team, and facilitated millions of orders between distributors and contractors. Prokeep raised a $9 million Series Seed in 2022 from Ironspring S3 and Benson Capital Partners.

Outstanding Corporate Growth: Scott Equipment Company

Scott Cummins still runs his family-owned company based on the mantra of founder Tom Scott (Cummins’ grandfather): “People Are Important.”

Today the company has grown to roughly 400 employees – selling, servicing, and renting construction equipment and cranes through 16 locations in five states.

Cummins was owner and president of Scott Cummins Salvage from 1986 to 2002. He is also a past president of National Tractor Parts Dealer Association, a nonprofit organization, and is the past president of Tractor Parts Group.

Young Dealmaker of the Year: Sevetri Wilson

Wilson is the Founder and CEO of Resilia, a SaaS technology platform that helps nonprofit organizations increase capacity and enables funders to scale impact and provide on-demand technical assistance to their partners. Headquartered in New Orleans with a second office in New York, Resilia was named to Venture Beat’s top startups to watch out for in 2019, and in 2020 named a Rising Star on the Forbes Cloud 100 List.

Wilson was named in Inc. Magazine’s 100 Female Founders building world-changing companies and in PitchBook’s 27 leading Black founders and investor list in 2019. In 2022, Resilia announced its Series B raise, making Sevetri one of few Black women in history to have raised close to $50 million in venture funding.

Deal of the Year: LLOG Exploration Offshore LLC’s Salamanca Transaction

In April 2022, the working interest owners, led by LLOG Exploration Offshore LLC (based in Covington) as Operator (LLOG), reached final investment decision for the development of the Salamanca Prospect located in the Gulf of Mexico 250 miles off the coast of Louisiana in approximately 6,400 feet of water. FID required the agreement to drill development wells, construct subsea infrastructure to move oil from the wells, arranging for the processing of the oil on a floating production system and arranging for the transportation of the oil from the FPS to shore.

The LLOG-led transaction had many pieces, the most significant of which was the procurement and financing of the FPS. This area of the Gulf has no infrastructure to process oil and gas. As a result LLOG and its partners had to finance and obtain an FPS. Instead of a new build, LLOG arranged to purchase and refurbish a previously decommissioned FPS. Re-using an existing FPS for a new field is a “first” in the Gulf. This approach reduces the time, cost and materials that would be required to build a new FPS.

The Salamanca FPS will be capable of processing 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.