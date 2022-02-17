Accelerator Program Accepting Applications

NEW ORLEANS — The IDEAinstitute is now accepting applications for its 10-week idea-stage accelerator program that will introduce entrepreneurs to the tools they need to turn an idea into a scalable venture. Participants will connect with other New Orleans entrepreneurs, learn how to grow their ideas into a scalable company, and have a chance to pitch their business at the end of the program for a cash prize. IDEAinstitute starts on April 12th and runs for 10 weeks. Applications are open now and close on April 1. Apply now.