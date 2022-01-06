Accelerator Camelback Ventures Welcomes 2022 Fellows

NEW ORLEANS — From business accelerator Camelback Ventures:

New year, new Fellows. Today, Camelback Ventures announced its first group of 2022 education and conscious tech fellows as part of its rigorous fellowship supporting entrepreneurs of color and women leading innovative social impact ventures. These 13 founders representing 12 ventures are tackling pressing issues including equitable access to healthcare, workforce development, college preparedness, police brutality and civil rights abuses. This year’s fellowship kicks off in January 2022 and will transition into CBV’s first-ever hybrid model with both in-person and virtual programming components. A ‘Welcome Week’ is slated from January 26-28 in New Orleans with a culminating event scheduled from May 11-13 in Denver.

“I started my career as a teacher and running Camelback lets me live out my teacher dream of supporting others. I proudly get to see the trajectory of the fellows that enter our program and support them in creating positive social impact in the communities they serve”, said Aaron T. Walker, Camelback Ventures CEO and founder. “It’s exciting to kick off the new year by welcoming this group of 13 education and conscious tech innovators. We will also be offering two fellowship cycles in 2022 for the first-time in Camelback’s history.”

CBV identifies social impact leaders with promising ideas, and assists them to enact change within their communities through initiatives that provide an intentional blend of coaching, capital, connections, community, and curriculum. Fellows receive $40,000 in funding from CBV to support their ventures and join the #CamelbackFam — a network of 100+ entrepreneurs. View the full list of 2022 Camelback Fellows below:

Conscious Tech Fellows

Education Fellows

Since its inception, CBV has provided more than $5-million of funding to emerging entrepreneurs across the country. The 2022 Camelback Fellowship is supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Kenan Charitable Trust, Margulf Foundation, and Walton Family Foundation. CBV’s next fellowship application window will open in the Spring of 2022. To learn more visit, www.camelbackventures.org/apply.