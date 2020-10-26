Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life Win Combined 14 National Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Two sister publications of Biz New Orleans – Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life – won a combined total of 14 awards last week from the International Regional Magazines Association. The organization’s membership consists of state and regional magazines from across the United States and Canada plus Bermuda. Winners are selected by nationwide panels of judges.

Of special note, both of the magazines won a first-place (gold) award. Also, Acadiana Profile was named as the finalist for the Magazine of the Year Award. Last year, Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life had an unprecedented tie for first place. Both magazines compete in the category of publications with circulations of 35,000 or less. That is the largest category.

Winners

Gold

Best Cover, Louisiana Life, Sarah George and Melanie Warner Spencer

Overall Art Direction. Acadiana Profile, Sarah George

Silver

Photo Series, Classically Louisiana, Danley Romero

Overall Art Direction, Sarah George

Art Direction of a Single Story, King Cakes, Sarah George

Portrait Series, Louisianians of the Year, Danley Romero

Recreation Feature, Beat Bars, Chere Coen

Art and Culture Feature, Best of Crackling, Chere Coen

Bronze

Acadiana Profile, Keep on Trucking, Will Kalec

Classically Louisiana, Jyl Benson

Award of Merit

Cover, Light Recipes, Sarah George, Melanie Warner Spencer

Food Feature, Classically Louisiana, Jyl Benson, Danley Romero, Sarah George. Melanie Warner Spencer

Column, From the Editor, Errol Laborde

Magazine of the Year

Finalist, Melanie Warner Spencer and Sarah George