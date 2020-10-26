Acadiana Profile, Louisiana Life Win Combined 14 National Awards
NEW ORLEANS – Two sister publications of Biz New Orleans – Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life – won a combined total of 14 awards last week from the International Regional Magazines Association. The organization’s membership consists of state and regional magazines from across the United States and Canada plus Bermuda. Winners are selected by nationwide panels of judges.
Of special note, both of the magazines won a first-place (gold) award. Also, Acadiana Profile was named as the finalist for the Magazine of the Year Award. Last year, Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life had an unprecedented tie for first place. Both magazines compete in the category of publications with circulations of 35,000 or less. That is the largest category.
Winners
Gold
Best Cover, Louisiana Life, Sarah George and Melanie Warner Spencer
Overall Art Direction. Acadiana Profile, Sarah George
Silver
Photo Series, Classically Louisiana, Danley Romero
Overall Art Direction, Sarah George
Art Direction of a Single Story, King Cakes, Sarah George
Portrait Series, Louisianians of the Year, Danley Romero
Recreation Feature, Beat Bars, Chere Coen
Art and Culture Feature, Best of Crackling, Chere Coen
Bronze
Acadiana Profile, Keep on Trucking, Will Kalec
Classically Louisiana, Jyl Benson
Award of Merit
Cover, Light Recipes, Sarah George, Melanie Warner Spencer
Food Feature, Classically Louisiana, Jyl Benson, Danley Romero, Sarah George. Melanie Warner Spencer
Column, From the Editor, Errol Laborde
Magazine of the Year
Finalist, Melanie Warner Spencer and Sarah George