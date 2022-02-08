Acadian Ambulance Names New Regional Operations Manager

NEW ORLEANS — Acadian Ambulance has named Edison Avila as operations manager for the Orleans service area, which covers Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes.

Avila is a native of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and grew up in New Orleans. He started his career with Acadian in 2008 as an EMT before becoming a paramedic. He has worked as a paramedic field supervisor and operations supervisor, and was most recently the operations coordinator for the service area.

As operations manager, Avila will work closely with Acadian’s regional vice president Tim Burke and director of operations Porter Taylor.

“Edison has been a great asset to our New Orleans operations and has been essential in partnering and maintaining relationships with customers throughout the region. He is a great people person and has a very field-focused approach. We are confident in his ability to lead the region as we tackle many challenges, from staffing and recruiting to potential natural disasters,” said Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back.

Acadian Ambulance provides transportation and medical service to parts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. Its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.