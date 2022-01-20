Acadian Ambulance Launches 3rd Accelerated EMT Program

Photo courtesy of Acadian Ambulance (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy have teamed up for a third time to offer an accelerated EMT class in New Orleans. The program will select individuals interested in earning their emergency medical technician certification and pay them while they are in training. Upon successful completion, they will then serve as EMTs in the New Orleans area.

“Since we launched the accelerated EMT program last year in multiple cities, we’ve had numerous students participate in the program, all who have passed the National Registry and are now working as EMTs with Acadian,” said National EMS Academy Director Taylor Richard. “These new EMTs are already proving to be invaluable to supporting our staffing.”

Compared to the traditional EMT program, which takes four months to complete, the accelerated program is an intense and complex seven-week course. Acceptance into this program is competitive, with only 30 seats available. Acadian will cover the associated tuition and fees of the course, as well as pay students to attend classes while they’re enrolled. Upon graduation and passing the EMT National Registry exam, the individual will begin earning EMT pay in the New Orleans area.

The last day to apply for the program is Feb. 11, and the first day of class will be March 7. The class will be held in the New Orleans area.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

The National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana and Texas and are an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.