Acadian Ambulance Expands Operations Across South

Photo courtesy of Acadian Ambulance (Facebook)

LAFAYETTE — Acadian Ambulance Service announced that it is acquiring MedicOne Medical Response’s operations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas. The acquisition will take effect on Feb. 1, 2022. MedicOne will continue to operate in Illinois.

Acadian Ambulance, founded in 1971, provides emergency and non-emergency medical services in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. The company expanded into Tennessee in 2018 with the acquisition of Emergency Mobile Health Care in Memphis. The MedicOne acquisition will add Nashville to Acadian’s Tennessee service area and will fortify current operations in Memphis, northern Mississippi and Dallas.

“Both of our companies were founded with two key goals: to provide the best possible patient care and service, and to create a rewarding and fulfilling workplace for team members. MedicOne Medical Response and Acadian share a dedication to high standards in patient care and a commitment to the communities we serve,” said Acadian Ambulance Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag in a press release.

“This was a natural next step in our evolution,” said Jim Reeves, CEO and founder of MedicOne, which began operations in 1999. “We are excited about the commitment and resources Acadian will provide to ensure superior service for our customers and continued growth and long-term success for our hard-working employees.”

Acadian Ambulance is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

According to its company website, the company was established in response to a sudden crisis: communities nationwide found themselves without emergency medical transportation when new federal regulations caused funeral homes to discontinue using their hearses for emergency transport. Acadian began its Louisiana operations with three young co-founders, two ambulances and eight medics.