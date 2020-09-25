Abita’s Jockamo Juicy IPA Hits Shelves

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – Abita Brewing Company is adding a new brew to its annual lineup: Jockamo Juicy IPA, a double dry hopped India Pale Ale that has an intense hop flavor and aroma, will be available beginning this week at retail locations.

“Our take on the IPA started over 12 years ago in 2008 when we originally released Jockamo, the first IPA crafted in Louisiana, to celebrate our rich and unique culture through the beer’s bold flavor” said David Blossman, president and CEO of Abita Brewing Company. “This new juicy style of Jockamo is an even bolder IPA, with intense hop flavors and aromas. Featuring brighter, more tropical tones, this beer pours a vivacious gold color with a distinguishing haze.”

“Jockamo Juicy IPA is the result of our brewing team testing new experimental hops and piloting numerous combinations and variations,” says Mark Wilson, brewmaster of Abita Brewing Co. “We used this as an opportunity to highlight a blend of these experimental hops, in addition to Citra and Apollo hops, to give Jockamo its tropical-forward flavor and aroma.”

Jockamo Juicy IPA will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans in grocery stores, retailers and restaurants in Louisiana and throughout the Abita Brewing Company distribution network across the country.

For more information, visit Abita.com and follow Abita on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and UNTAPPD.