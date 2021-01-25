Abita Introduces Libre Rum & Cola

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – Abita Brewing Company has introduced Libre Rum & Cola, a ready-to-drink cocktail available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans.

“Consumers are looking for convenience without having to sacrifice quality. We started development with the goal of crafting the best tasting rum and cola by using the highest quality, all-natural ingredients,” said David Blossman, president and CEO of Abita Brewing Company. “Our rum and cola gives you the craftsmanship of a premium-classic cocktail to enjoy at any time or occasion, in the convenience of a can.”

Abita Brewing says Libre Rum & Cola is an all-natural distilled spirits cocktail made with imported, three-year oak barrel aged rum; cola crafted with raw cane sugar; and a twist of natural lime juice. Each 12-ounce can has an 8% ABV, which is equivalent to over a shot and a half of rum.

The product will be available in grocery stores, retailers and restaurants in Louisiana and throughout the Abita Brewing Company distribution network.