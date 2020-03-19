AARP Praises Coronavirus Response Act

WASHINGTON—AARP released the following statement today on the bipartisan Senate passage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act:

AARP applauds the Senate for passing a bipartisan bill providing aid for coronavirus-impacted Americans and their caregivers. The package will help Americans protect their health, finances and families in this extremely challenging time. The bill includes much-needed paid sick and family leave, extensions of unemployment insurance, food assistance for those most in need, more cost-free testing, and additional funds for health services for families and communities. We are encouraged that the President will sign this bill promptly so that American families can access the resources they need.

As Congress now begins work on a third package to respond to this emergency, we urge them to be especially mindful of older adults, who are most at risk from this disease. Congress should immediately take aggressive steps to improve nursing home care, target financial relief to those who need it most, expand access to health care, lower prescription drug prices and other health care costs, and expand nutrition assistance. We look forward to working with Congress to come to address these targeted and necessary solutions.”





