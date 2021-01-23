A Tribute to Linda Prudhomme

The Port of South Louisiana wishes to recognize and thank Mrs. Linda Prudhomme, Director of Business Development for her years of service as she retires. She has served over 40 years in the field of Economic Development in the State of Louisiana. She has held positions such as Executive-Vice President of Economic Development for regional Chambers of Commerce and Director of Business Development for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.

Ms. Prudhomme has led regional programs to identify expansion opportunities for existing industries as well as the national/ international marketing efforts to attract new investment and corporate locations. Furthermore, her hands-on experience and professional approach helped produce much needed additional jobs for the greater New Orleans region.

Ms. Prudhomme’s extensive knowledge of existing Louisiana industry, expertise in target marketing, and collaborative efforts with the local economic development community has helped the Port of South Louisiana produce significant results. She has been responsible for the implementation of the strategic marketing plan for the Port of South Louisiana which has facilitated the attraction of new industries or expansion of existing ones based upon synergies of strength of the Port’s industrial base. In working with economic development allies within the Port’s district, she was responsible for facilitating new foreign investments, such as Formosa, South Louisiana Methanol, Yuhuang Chemicals, Syngas Energy, and EuroChem, amounting to $23.262 billion in capital investments and approximately 3,750 direct jobs for the three-parish district the Port of South Louisiana serves along the Mississippi River.

Ms. Prudhomme’s role as Director of Business Development has been filled by Ms. Julia Fisher-Perrier. Julia has worked in conjunction with Mrs. Prudhomme since January 2020 in preparation for the transition. The Port of South Louisiana will miss Linda as she will fill her new-found time with her beloved grandchildren, family, pets and dear friends.