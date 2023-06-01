A Proud Publisher

Last month kicked off awards season in the publishing industry. Over the next few months, media membership organizations host their annual meetings where they recognize publications for excellence in various categories.

In May, Acadiana Profile and Louisiana Life — part of the Renaissance Publishing family and past Magazines of the Year — took home 27 awards at IRMA (International Regional Media Association). It was a great night in Portland at the organization’s 43rd annual meeting for Melanie Spencer, Sarah George, Kelly Massicot and Rebecca Taylor, who make up this incredible team of magazines.

This month, at the 38th annual awards ceremony of the CRMA (City Regional Magazine Association) in Baltimore, Maryland, New Orleans Home — another Renaissance Publishing title — is a finalist for Home Magazine of the Year. Last year, our creative director, Tiffani Amedeo, won Designer of the Year at this annual event.

Also, this month at the AABP (Alliance of Area Business Publications), the Biz New Orleans team of Kim Singletary, Sarah George, Rich Collins, Kelly Massicot, Kate Sanders, Meghan Schmitt and Jessica Mahl is again a finalist for national awards. This team has won numerous national awards every year since it launched in 2014. Excellent work in an association with over 50 titles across the country.

I am so proud of our team: They continue to shine in delivering excellent design and stories of every form to you, our reader. Whether it’s a column, feature, digital news, blog, video or podcast, this team continues to expand its abilities year after year, and the title’s long list of awards recognizes their talent.

On a personal note, I am looking forward to a few things. This month is our annual Matherne family vacation, which brings everyone together for a week. More than 20 years ago, my parents started this annual tradition in June outside of the holidays and in line with my mom’s birthday and parents’ anniversary. With some of us living outside the area, this vacation serves as another way for my parents to bring everyone together to celebrate family without the stress of holidays. It also doesn’t hurt that they do the planning and pick up the tab for the week. It is a getaway I look forward to every year.

Before heading off on vacation, we are taking a trip to San Diego for the christening of little James. Malayne celebrated her first Mother’s Day and she shines as a new mom. We look forward to seeing her and Jake and celebrating with them.

Have a great summer and get out and relax.