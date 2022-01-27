A Meeting of the Minds

The Chamber’s hybrid event both unified and celebrated local business leaders

The Jefferson Chamber hosted Engage 2021: Embrace the Season of Change on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the John A. Alario Event Center. The assembly served as a combination of two of the Chamber’s signature events: the Annual Meeting presented by Ochsner Health and the Business Leadership Awards presented by Southwest Airlines.

As one of the Chamber’s largest networking and social events, the Annual Meeting and Business Leadership Awards served as a celebration of accomplishments in 2020 and a preview of the exciting initiatives, events and advocacy that commenced in 2021. Attended by elected officials and leaders from diverse industries, the Annual Meeting and Awards annually recognizes the achievements and contributions by local businesses and leaders in the community.

Event promotion and art for Engage 2021: Embrace the Season of Change was made possible by the Chamber’s media partner, Buisson Creative.

Outgoing Jefferson Chamber President Todd Murphy received the Legacy Award, honoring his 10 years of leadership for the organization. Since taking over the chamber in 2012, Murphy led the Jefferson Chamber to three State Chamber of the Year honors from the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE). In 2018, the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry (LABI), the largest business organization in the state, named the Jefferson Chamber the Economic Development Partner of the Year. Perhaps the greatest achievement during his tenure was the Jefferson Chamber becoming a 5-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a distinction held by only 132 organizations out of 7,000 nationally.

Additionally, Murphy received a proclamation delivered personally by Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser for all of his contributions.

“I am flattered, honored, humbled, and I am a better person in a variety of ways – all for having served as President of our leading Chamber of Commerce,” Murphy said at the meeting. “Thank you for the opportunity, and I look forward to working on ventures that make our parish better. You have bestowed upon me great memories, milestone victories – and at times – heartfelt defeats. But the ride was always in the right direction and well worth the journey.”

Presented by Cox Louisiana, the Educator Excellence Award was accepted by Jefferson Parish Public School System Superintendent Dr. James Gray for his outstanding leadership and commitment to students for helping the largest school district in the state to safely reopen schools during a global pandemic. He led the efforts to ensure students were able to receive quality instruction for in-person learning while giving families the choice of synchronous virtual learning.

Additional awards sponsored by Cox included recognition of Ronnie Mains of CRC Global’s We Care, We Share Foundation as the Good Samaritan of the Year. Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Louisiana Department of Health was honored with the Healthcare Hero Award for his leadership and commitment to the health and safety of the community.

A special tradition of the Jefferson Chamber honors the late Joseph Rault for an individual’s impact on the community. The 2021 Rault Award was presented to Henry Shane of Favrot & Shane for his enthusiasm, dedication, and service to the Jefferson Parish community.

The Emerging Leader Award, presented by Richard CPAs, was received by Barcley Steib for his leadership and commitment with the Chamber and the Jefferson Chamber Young Professionals.

Vance Adams was awarded as the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year, while Coretta LaGarde received the Chairman’s Award.

Proceeds from the event support the Jefferson Chamber’s efforts in pro-business advocacy and quality of life initiatives.