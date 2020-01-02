A Fresh Start

Happy New Year and welcome to the 2020s.

This month, we celebrate a fresh new set of numbers, and while writing my first column in this new decade, I can’t help but think of all the changes that have happen over the past 10 years.

In my family, all our girls graduated high school and college and got married (the final one will take place in a few months). That is a lot of celebrating. Andrea and I are so happy and proud of the ladies our girls have become and the gentlemen they have brought into our lives.

In business, we purchased Acadiana Profile, launched Biz New Orleans and other ancillary titles like Acadiana Weddings and Courts of Carnival. We have created three books, numerous custom titles, events (which now number over 40 a year) and started a foundation to give back. Last year, we helped promote a wide variety of charities and donated over $185,000. Our editorial team has won so many awards over the pass decade we would need to publish another book to list them all — outstanding work.

Personally, over the pass 10 years I have begun to feel my age. Moving into my 50s has brought on a new set of physical challenges and I work on them every day, with the goal of being in better shape at 60 than at 50.

So, as the 2020s start, I encourage you to look forward to 2029 and set your own 10-year goals. Write them down, make a plan, and let’s all get to work.





